Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation To Compete In Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, a model of Nigerian and Mozambican descent, has announced her new pageant plans.

After withdrawing from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest due to nationality concerns, she has now declared her intention to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant.

It should be noted that Adetshina was invited to participate in the Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant after she stepped down from the Miss South Africa contest despite being a Top 11 Finalist.

She withdrew from the competition after the South African Department of Home Affairs said her mother had committed fraud and identity theft.

Adetshina confirmed in a video released on X Wednesday that she had accepted the invitation.

“I cannot speak on video without first of all expressing my gratitude to the incredible people who have shown me so much love and so much support.

“Now, I have received an invitation from the Sliverbird Group who are the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant and I say this is great excitement because I have decided to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 beauty pageant.

“Now, I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title and I am so excited to to walk on this journey. And I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity, and I am looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria,” she said.

Watch her speak below…