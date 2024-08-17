Chidimma Adetshina Set To Represent Taraba in Miss Universe Nigeria Pageant

The controversial Miss South Africa competitor, Chidimma Adetshina, has formally entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, representing Taraba.

Chidimma was born in Soweto in 2001 at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Her father is of Igbo heritage, and according to some sources, her mother is a Mozambican who became a naturalised citizen of South Africa.

Her participation in Miss South Africa provoked outrage due to concerns about her nationality.

This sparked widespread condemnation on social media, notably among South Africans.

The South African Ministry of Home Affairs launched an investigation in response to the scandal.

Following the investigation, Chidimma withdrew from Miss South Africa.

On August 14, she accepted an offer to compete in this year’s Miss Universe Nigeria competition.

On Friday, the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant organizers revealed Chidinma’s participation in the competition on Instagram.

They also informed that she will compete as Miss Taraba with contestant number 25.

“Introducing CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA (@chichi_vanessa ) as MISS TARABA STATE,” the organisers wrote.

