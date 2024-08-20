Chinedu Ikedieze Cautions Fans Against Scammers Impersonating Him

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, famously known as Aki, has warned his fans about online scammers impersonating him.

On Monday, he shared screenshots on Instagram exposing a fake conversation and contact pretending to be him.

The impersonator was trying to deceive people by asking for money, claiming they couldn’t make transfers themselves.

Chinedu urged his followers to be cautious and verify the authenticity of any calls or messages, especially if they appear to come from him.

READ MORE: AY Makun Celebrates 53rd Birthday, Reflects On God’s Goodness

He wrote,

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 📣📣

“Please guys, everyone should be careful,” “These scammers are on a rampage. They’ve devised another level of OBT.

“They now use pictures of public figures as their display picture and start calling or texting people within your circle.

This post is a clear example of how they operate. Confirm every call or message before attaining to humanity One ❤️.”

SEE POST: