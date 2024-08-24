CHIVIDO 2024: Davido’s Wedding Planner, Funke Bucknor, Reveals 4-Year Journey To Big Day

Leading event planner Funke Bucknor Obruthe has shared her experience of planning Davido and Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding.

The couple tied the knot on June 25, 2024, in a highly anticipated ceremony.

In a video posted on YouTube Friday, Funke revealed that Davido had initially approached her in 2020 to plan his wedding, but the plans were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

In 2024, Davido reconnected with Funke, and his sister soon reached out to her to resume the planning process.

Funke worked closely with Davido’s sisters, Coco and Sharon, and Chioma’s sister Jennifer, to create a memorable and special day for the couple.

Although some fans expressed disappointment with the decorations and speculated that the planning might have been rushed.

Speaking about the event, Funke partly said: “In 2020, I met Davido, and he had just finished performing. I was just outside and David said to me ‘you are planning my wedding’ and this was in 2020. But as you know, after 2020, a few things happened, and life got in the way, and they had to put a pause on the planning.”

“Fast forward to 2024, I get a message in my DM and I see it’s from David and he says ‘Aunty Funke, my sister is going to call you. I say ‘what is she calling me about?’ and he says ‘my wedding’ and this was in February and I was like yeahh!”

