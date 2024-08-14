Claim By RMAFC That Senators Earn N1m Monthly Is Dishonest : Shehu Sani



Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani says the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is untruthful with its claim regarding the the salary of Nigerian senators.

Sani had previously claimed that senators receive a monthly running cost of N13.5 million in addition to a N750,000 salary.

RMAFC, however, denied Sani’s claim, saying senators get N1million salary monthly only.

Reacting to the agency’s claim, Sani said RMAFC is not telling Nigerians the truth about the salary of Nigerian senators but he understands their fear.

According to him, RMAFC danced around the figures in claiming that a senator receives N1m salary monthly.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Sani said RMFAC specifically quoted the figure of the salary earned by the lawmakers without the total sum of the monthly running cost.

He said: “The RMFAC specifically quoted the figure of the salary earned by the lawmakers and then danced around the figures for the total sum of the monthly running cost per legislator. Anyway, I can understand their fears.”

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had recently criticised the federal lawmakers for allegedly fixing their salaries, describing the practice as “immoral.”