Comedian Seyi Law Denies Cult Membership Allegations, Threatens To Take Legal Action

Seyi Law, a Nigerian comedian, has responded to allegations of cult involvement, addressing the claims made against him.

On Thursday, a Twitter user named Cult Wahala Naija released a video of the comedian at a party, alleging that the comedian is the supreme member of the cult organisation Eiye.

The Twitter user also stated that practically everyone in the SouthWest is a member of the cult group.

“So @seyilaw1 na supreme Eiye member.

Almost everybody na Eiye for SouthWest,” the user wrote.

Seyi Law responded on Friday, saying he hoped Nigerians would not label his detention of the tweep as oppressive.

“I hope that when I take action now, people won’t call it oppression,” he wrote.

