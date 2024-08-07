Condemn Insurrection By Protesters, Emulate UK Opposition Figures – Presidency Slams Atiku



The Presidency, on Tuesday, faulted former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s warning to the service chiefs and the military over their engagement of the hardship protesters.

Atiku had earlier stated that whoever “authorised the use of lethal force against peaceful civilian protesters would be held responsible for committing crimes against humanity.”

His warning stems from the allegation that security forces used live bullets against protesters who have been demonstrating against the rising cost of living in the country since August 1.

However, in a statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Atiku’s warning ought to be to those looting during the protest in Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and Jigawa states.

According to Onanuga, the security forces have “remained professional, even-handed, and observed every restraint in the face of extreme provocation by the protesters.

“We are surprised that Alhaji Atiku is still relying on Section 40 of our constitution (as amended) to justify a protest that is now clearly a riot, a rampage in some parts of the country,” the statement reads.

“Section 45 of the constitution says the right of assembly and the right of freedom of expression are not absolute. They can be abridged and fettered in the interest of public peace, public safety, law, and order. The Service Chiefs reiterated the rights of Nigerians to protest and gather freely.

“They, however, reinforced their constitutional duty today when they said they cannot sit by idly and watch hoodlums destroy the country and its democracy.

“The service chiefs and the officers and men of our security outfits should be commended for their patriotic duty to our country.

“As a supporter and enabler of the destructive ‘protests’, Alhaji Atiku certainly wants the sinister protest to continue despite the red signals from the streets.

“A tweet that condones the destruction of private and public property and investments of citizens is unbecoming of a former vice president of Nigeria.

“Alhaji Atiku ought to have risen above the sentiment he expressed and put the interest of our country’s stability ahead of whatever advantages he hoped to reap from the insurrection on our streets.

“We encourage Alhaji Atiku to borrow a leaf from opposition figures in the United Kingdom who have rallied behind the government to condemn the ongoing riots in the UK, calling for the arrest and prosecution of those behind the wanton destruction of public and private assets.

“Such nationalistic temperament as displayed by opposition figures like Rishi Sunak, the immediate-past Prime Minister of the UK, is expected of Alhaji Atiku.”