Consumption Of Jollof Rice In Nigeria Rise By 166%

Glovo, a multi-category app, has recorded a 166 per cent year-on-year increase in jollof rice deliveries, with a jollof rice dish delivered every 1.5 minutes in the last 12 months at a time.

Lamide Akinola, the general manager, Glovo Nigeria, disclosed this in a report on Thursday in commemoration of the World Jollof Day celebrated on August 22.

Ms Akinola said the surge reflected Nigeria’s growing appetite for convenient access to the nation’s beloved dish through the Glovo app.

She noted that lunchtime dominated as the prime time for enjoying jollof rice, capturing 60 per cent of total consumption.

She said that Nigerians had also shown their willingness to invest more in their favourite meal with spending on jollof rice increasing by 65 per cent compared to 2023.

“July 26, 2024 was the day with the highest volume of jollof rice orders, with an astounding 57 orders delivered per minute, or nearly one every second. Other notable dates include July 18, 2024, and December 20, 2023, which ranked second and third, respectively.

“March 2024 emerged as the month with the highest number of jollof rice deliveries, followed closely by December 2023 and February 2024, the month of love. Fridays have solidified their place as the ultimate jollof rice feast day, accounting for 15.5 per cent of weekly consumption, followed by Thursdays and Wednesdays,” she said.

Ms Akinola noted that Nigeria continues to lead the global jollof rice race, accounting for 86 per cent of worldwide consumption.

She said that outside Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Poland, and Italy were emerging as notable consumers with the fastest-growing markets including Italy (+73 per cent), Kenya (+56 per cent), and Ivory Coast (+25 per cent).

“The growth we’ve recorded in jollof rice orders over the past 12 months underscores Glovo’s commitment to bringing Nigeria’s beloved dishes to the forefront. This milestone reflects our dedication to providing Nigerians with unparalleled variety and convenience, ensuring that our customers can enjoy their favorite jollof rice dishes whenever they crave them.

“Our platform’s ability to offer all the varieties Nigerians love is a testament to the strong partnerships we have built with local restaurants, ensuring we meet our customers’ expectations,” she added.

She explained that the area with the highest consumption were Lagos Island with 49 per cent, Ikeja at 16 per cent, Mainland Lagos at 15 per cent. Also, areas with the highest growth include Abuja at 72 per cent, Ajah at 56 per cent and Lagos Island at 35 per cent.