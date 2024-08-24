Corps Members Who Spent Service Year In Kidnappers Den To Get NYSC Certificates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that prospective corps members who were unable to participate in the one-year national service due to being kidnapped would be issued certificates.

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, Director-General of the NYSC, made this known during a briefing with journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Ahmed explained that given the ordeal they had endured at the hands of their captors, they would no longer be required to participate in the national service.

The victims were en route to Sokoto State via Akwa Ibom Transport Company for the three-week orientation course when they were abducted in Zamfara State on August 17, 2023.

They were released in batches, with the last group regaining their freedom this week.

The victims are Daniel Etim Bassey (from Uruan LGA, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka); Obong Victor Udofia (from Ikono LGA, University of Uyo); Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan (from Eastern Obolo LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic); Abigail Peter Sandy (from Abak LGA, Maurid Polytechnic); Glory Etukudo Thomas (from Eket LGA, Heritage Polytechnic); Emmanuel Esudue (from Urue Offong Oruko LGA); Victoria Bassey Udoka (from Ini LGA, University of Uyo); and Solomon Bassey Daniel (from Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom Polytechnic).

Speaking, the Director General said that “through the combined efforts of security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army and the NYSC, the mission started with the rescue of the first set of corps members.

“Even though they were abducted at the same time, they were rescued in the following sequence.

“On Aug. 30, 2023, we rescued the first PCM, Esudue Emmanuel, while Victoria Udoka was rescued on Oct. 20, 2023, then Abigail Sandy and Sabina Ika who were rescued on Dec. 7.

“Also, Oyo-Obong Udofia was rescued along with the driver of the vehicle on Feb. 3, 2024, Daniel Bassey on Feb. 8, while Glory Thomas regained freedom on June 9.

“Meanwhile, the last PCM, Solomon Bassey, was rescued on Thursday, Aug. 23.”

He added that Bassey was qualified for the NYSC discharge certificate.

No ransom, he said, was paid for the release of any of the youth corps members.

”No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media.

“I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these corps members,” Ahmed said.