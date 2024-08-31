Corpse Of Two Missing Teenagers Found In Ogun River



Two teenagers, Malik Abdulganiyu and Hawal Akande, were on Friday found dead in a river at Edudu Baale, Idi-Oke community, Igbesa, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The bodies of the victims, who had been reported missing on August 28, were found floating in the river not far from their residence.

Omolola Odutola, Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the incident on Saturday.

Abdulganiyu, 15 and Akande, 13 reportedly left their home on Olaigbe Street in Egudu Baale on Wednesday morning to go to work at the Salvation Army, located within the same community.

“On August 8, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the mothers of Abdulganiyu and Akande, aged 15 and 13, respectively, reported that their children had not returned home from work on Thursday.

“The corpses were discovered floating in a river not far from their home. Police detectives visited the scene and conducted a thorough examination of the bodies, but found no signs of an attack.

“The bereaved family demanded the release of the corpses, arguing that they wanted to bury them according to Islamic rites,” Odutola said.