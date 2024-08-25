Court Allows Police Remand 124 #EndBadGovernance Protesters For 60 Days

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted applications filed by the Police to remand 124 arrested #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in separate rulings on ex-parte motions moved by Ibrahim Mohammed, counsel for the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), granted the interim order to remand the suspects until conclusion of investigation.

The Judge equally ordered that the suspects, who are minors in the applications, be remanded in Borstal Home of the correctional centre pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In the first motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1154/2024, moved by Mohammed on August 14, with a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the order obtained by News Agency of Nigeria, Nwite directed that the suspects be remanded for 60 days pending the conclusion of investigation and legal advice from the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

The IGP in the motion dated August 8 but filed 9th, sued 75 protesters with ages ranging between 14 and 34 years.

They include Abubakar Ibrahim (18), Abubakar Adam (19), Suleiman Ali (16), Mubarak Mas’ud (23), Umar Musa (19), Aminu Hussaini (20), Umar Kabir (23), Ibrahim Musa (24), Abba Usman (30), Umar Inusa (18), Tasi’u Lawan (17), Ibrahim Rabi’u (16), and Jamilu Haruna (16).

Others include Muktar Yahaya (17). Abdulbasit Abdulsalam (34), Salisu Adamu (16), Bilal Auwalu (15), Abdul’aziz Adam (15), Sadiq Sunusi (15), Muhd Musa (14), Usman Amiru (14), Abdulganiyu Musa (15), Muhd Yahaya (19), and Sunusi Nura (14), among others.

They were alleged to have committed acts of terrorism, treason, and treasonable felonies, including arson and terrorism.

The police said the offence was contrary to Sections 2(1) and (3), 24 and 26 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022; Sections 41 and 42 of the Criminal Code Act; Sections 410, 411, and 412 of the of the Penal Code Act; and Section 4 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and other enabling statutes.

Elizabeth Ogochukwu, a Litigation Secretary of Legal and Prosecution Section, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, deposed to the affidavit in support of the motion.

She said the IGP’s office, through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), received a damningly credible intelligence report of a planned violent uprising against the government of the states and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ogochukwu pointed that “the planned violent insurrection was believed to have been orchestrated by terrorist groups both within and outside Nigeria to unleash terror against the sovereign states of Nigeria, scheduled to start from the 1st day of August, 2015.”

“Despite serious security measures intensified by the various law enforcement agencies, the planned protest took place as scheduled and seriously intimidated the populace and seriously destabilised or destroyed the fundamental, political, constitutional, economic, or social structures of some parts of Nigeria.

“That the violent protest causes death and bodily harm to citizens of the country and led to arson and wanton destructions of government or public and private facilities, transport systems, and infrastructural facilities in Nigeria.

“That the suspects were arrested in the actual act of rampage and reasonably suspected to be complicit in the crime, which calls for district investigations.

*That the suspects/defendants herein were found to have been carrying Russian flags, banners, placards, and slogans agitating for sovereign invasion of Nigerian territory to destabilise or overthrow the sovereign state of Nigeria by the Russian government,” she said.

Ogochukwu said the suspects were arrested in Abuja and various states in possession of many Russian flags and other incriminating exhibits, while others are still at large.

She said investigations into the matter had commenced, and the defendants made voluntary statements, mostly admitting the crime, which reasonably suspected them to be members of proscribed terrorist groups.

Also, in the second ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1223/2024, moved by Mohammed on Thursday, Justice Nwite ordered another set of 49 defendants to be remanded for 60 days pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“That an order of this Honourable Court is hereby made committing the defendants to a correctional centre pursuant to Section 299 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015,” he said in the CTC of the order sighted on Saturday in Abuja.

The Judge, who directed that the underage defendants be remanded in Borstal Home of the correctional centre, adjourned the case until October 23 for mention.

The motion, dated August 20, was filed on the 21st.