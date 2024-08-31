Court Directs DSS To Freeze 20 Bank Accounts Linked To Female Terrorist

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the Department of State Services (DSS) permission to freeze 20 bank accounts linked to a suspected female terrorist, Aisha Abdulkarim.

The accounts, domiciled in eight banks, are to remain frozen for 60 days to enable the DSS to carry out a forensic investigation into the alleged acts of terrorism.

Also linked with the alleged acts of terrorism are Yehusa Idris and Abdullahi Babayo Umar, who are also in custody of the DSS.

The Presiding Judge, Peter Lifu, issued the order after Yunus Umar, DSS’ counsel, moved the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1036/2024.

Umar said it was important to freeze the accounts to enable the DSS have unhindered access during the investigation.

Although the DSS requested a 90-day freeze order, the judge granted 60 days, with a charge to the secret police to be diligent and fast-track its investigation.

Lifu held that the law presumes the suspects innocent for now and “must not be subjected to unnecessary hardships through the account embargo under the guise of whatever investigation.”

The banks where the accounts are domiciled include Opay Digital Services Limited, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank of Nigeria, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, and First City Monument Bank (FCMB).