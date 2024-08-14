Court Orders EFCC To Freeze Crypto Wallets Worth $37m



A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an interim order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze four cryptocurrency wallets worth $37 million for money laundering.

Emeka Nwite, the Presiding Judge, granted the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC.

The ruling was delivered on August 8, according to the certified true copy sighted on Tuesday.

Based on the document, the commission sought to freeze a total of 37,061,867,869.3 cryptocurrency.

Out of the total amount, the lion’s share of the assets is USDT 37 million, followed by USDT 443,512.37, USDT 967, and USDT 90.

The hearing featured a dialogue between the judges and O.S. Ujam, EFCC’s lawyer, on the application, without any opposing arguments or objections being presented.

The EFCC said the assets are proceeds of money laundering and terrorism financing.

“That an order of this honourable court is hereby made freezing the wallet addresses/accounts stated in the schedule below, which wallets are owned by individuals currently being investigated for offences of money laundering and terrorism financing, pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the Judge ruled.

The agency, however, did not reveal the identities of the wallet owners in its application.