Criminals Hack Doyin Okupe’s WhatsApp



Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign, has disclosed that his WhatsApp, an instant messaging and voice-over-IP service, has been hacked.

He disclosed this via X on Saturday night, while urging followers to ignore any request for money.

The politician posted: “My whatsaap (sic) has been hacked. Kindly ignore any request for money.

“PLEASE HELP TO RETWEET.”

WhatsApp hackers are discovering more ways to infiltrate the app’s security.

Lot of people have complained about their accounts being hacked and the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) has put out an advisory for users to be more careful with the platform as it has become the target for hackers.

There are several new methods that hackers are deploying to gain access to accounts.

Some of the most popular methods include malware embedded in spam messages and links, as well as a call-forwarding hack.

The victims can range from close friends and family to random people they find in WhatsApp groups.