Cristiano Ronaldo Makes YouTube History With Over 10 Million Subscribers In 12 Hours

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Portugal and Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, has made a stunning debut on YouTube.

He has amassed an unprecedented 10 million subscribers on his channel, UR Cristiano, in record-breaking time.

Launched on August 21, the channel quickly gained traction, surpassing the previous record holder, Hamster Kombat, and accumulating 15.6 million subscribers to date.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s channel experienced rapid growth, attracting 1 million subscribers within the first 90 minutes and reaching 6 million within six hours.

The channel’s diverse content, including a teaser trailer, a quiz game featuring Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and a Madame Tussauds segment, resonated with fans worldwide.

He expressed gratitude to his fans, dubbing them ‘SIUUUbscribers,’ a playful reference to his signature ‘Siu’ celebration.

This achievement underscores Ronaldo’s immense global popularity and the excitement surrounding his new digital venture.

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Tjay Welcomes Set Of Twin Boys With Wife

Ronaldo also delighted his children by presenting his ‘Gold Play Button,’ which was awarded by YouTube for reaching 1 million subscribers.

He expressed his excitement in a heartfelt message on his Instagram page on Wednesday, he wrote,

‘A present for my family … Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!’

SEE POST: