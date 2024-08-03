Cure For Corruption Begins From Inside – Wole Soyinka To Nigerians, Says Pirate Confraternity Isn’t Secret Cult

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has described corruption as a deadly cankerworm that need to be addressed personally, adding that it posses great danger to the growth and development of any nation and its people.

He noted that without attitudinal change and readiness of every citizen to do the right thing, winning the war against misconducts in the country would remain in shambles.

Soyinka led this out during the 26th annual Wole Soyinka Lectures at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, organised by the National Association of Seadogs, aka, Pyrates Confraternity, to mark the 90th birthday of the noble laureate who.

While commenting on the lecture delivered by former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, Soyinka said that the challenge of corruption is such that run from top to bottom in Nigeria.

He added that only decision of every citizen to change for good can help to halt its deadly march in the country.

READ MORE: Tinubu Pays Tribute To Wole Soyinka As He Turns 90, Renames National Theatre In His Honor

Soyinka said: The particular aspect of this lecture that struck me is corruption. Corruption is not just when you exchange money. It is a cankerworm that eats deep into the fabric of the society from the top to the bottom and has affected our very nature, our very existence.

“And one aspect of the lecture emphasised that cure for the corruption begins from the inside. Yes, we can talk about institution, government. ”

Speaking on public mindset over the misconceptions about Pyrates Confraternity, Soyinka said that the registered association is not a blood-thirsty secret cult, but an association founded to push for justice and advance the betterment of the country.

He sai: “We can talk about exercise of power unfairly, inordinately to the disadvantage of the rest of the community and all that as part of corruption, but ultimately, the solution, short term, immediate and long term must begin from the inside and this is one of the motives for establishing Pyrates Confraternity 62 years ago.”