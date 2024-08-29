Customs Intercept 1,153 Parcels Of Cannabis Worth N57m In Kwara

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service in Kwara State have intercepted 1,153 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, hidden in fabricated compartments and other components of a truck.

It was gathered that the seizure is coming, following the interception of a truck with registration number T-25750-LA along the Yamboa axis of Bukuro in the Baruten Local Government Area on the 3 July 2024 by customs officers in the state.

Advertisement

Disclosing this to the public, the Customs Area Controller in Kwara State, Comptroller Faith Ojeifo, on Wednesday, while briefing the media, said that the seized cannabis was concealed in fabricated compartments and other parts of a DAF truck.

She added that the vehicle, a DAF truck worth ₦21.5 million, would be forfeited to the federal government in accordance with the provisions of Section 250 of the Customs Service Act, 2023.

READ MORE: Kwara: Student Reportedly Acting As Fake Girlfriend For N15,000 Found Dead

Ojeifo said: “While the search was ongoing, the driver realizing that the eagle eyes of our officers have discovered that there was concealment, abandoned the truck and fled into the bush to evade arrest, an action which triggered the interest of our operatives.

“The DAF truck worth N21.5m will be forfeited to the Federal government in accordance with the provision of Section 250 of Customs service Act, 2023, which says that any ship, aircraft, vehicle or any means of conveyance found to have been gagged in or adapted in any manner for the purpose of concealing goods shall be forfeited.

“The driver abandoned the truck and fled into the bush to evade arrest which triggered the interest of our operatives.

“The truck was immediately transferred to the Command Headquarters, Ilorin and the items were discovered after 100% physical examination.

“In other to trick our officers, they have developed ways of using modified vehicles and motorcycles to smuggle goods and gone as far as displaying their dexterity by skillfully fabricating trucks with false body and bottom created to conceal dangerous drugs.

“In line with Sections 226 a & b of the Customs Service Act, 2023, the DAF truck was immediately transferred to Command Headquarters, Ilorin. After a 100% physical examination, the truck was found to conceal 1,153 parcels of cannabis (marijuana.”