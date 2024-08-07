Customs Pledges To Implement Policy To Bring Down Food Prices

The Nigerian Customs Service has informed demonstrators that food costs will be significantly reduced as soon as possible.

Bashir Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Services, said this at Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Customs chief told reporters that some of the imported food items have already arrived in the country and will be processed without customs and taxes, allowing for price reductions.

READ MORE: Governors Will Use State Police To Kill President – Seyi Law Warns

He said, “The protest was premised on a number of things, one of them being to end hunger. We discovered that a significant amount of food consumed in Nigeria is imported.

“Importation takes some time. So one of the things the president has done to cushion the effect of the cost of importation is to suspend customs duties and taxes on imported food items for some time.

“We believe that when this is implemented, it will help to bring down prices of food items in the markets. Nigerian Customs is committed to the implementation of this particular fiscal policy as enunciated by the government”.

Adeniyi also emphasised the need of considering the interests of all stakeholders before implementing the policy, while urging Nigerians to be patient.