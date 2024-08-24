Damagum, Bature, Anyanwu Have Commercialized, Privatized PDP – Dino Melaye Alleges

A former Kogi state federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has accused some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic of privatizing and commercializing the affairs of the major opposition party.

In a post shared via his X handle on Saturday, the ex- Kogi West Senator, alleged that the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, have jointly destroyed the party.

He wrote: “End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party.

Advertisement

“We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time.”

Recall that there were indications that the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, might sanction Damagum and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu for an alleged letter to the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

READ MORE: PDP Crisis: Atiku Would’ve Collapsed If He Had Emerged President – Bode George

The letter was seen as an anti-party activity, and some party leaders, including members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, pushed for action against Damagum and Anyanwu.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Damagum warned that nobody can intimidate him into resigning from his position.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees, the acting chairman berated those spreading misinformation about NWC operations.

He said: “Let me send a message to everyone talking about Damagum this, Damagum that—I cannot be intimidated. The more you mention me, the more popular I become.”