Dammy Krane Apologizes To Fans Following Release From Police Detention

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has issued a heartfelt apology to his fans and Nigerians for his past derogatory comments against fellow artist Davido.

After his release from prison, Dammy Krane took to his X handle to express remorse for his negative statements, acknowledging that he had let many people down.

He admitted that he couldn’t turn back time but wanted to make amends by apologizing and promising to focus on producing good music from now on.

Advertisement

Dammy Krane also extended his apology to Nigerians, recognizing that he had fallen short of expectations and had spread negative energy through the media.

READ MORE: “I Apologize For Tagbo’s Death Allegation” – Dammy Krane To Davido After His Release From Police Custody

He expressed a desire to make things right and start anew, asking for forgiveness and support from his fans.

In a series of posts on Thursday, he wrote, “I WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO NIGERIANS FOR THE NEGATIVE ENERGY I HAVE PUT UP ON THE MEDIA BEFORE TODAY I KNOW ALOT WAS EXPECTED OF ME BUT I MESSED UP,I WISH I CAN TAKE BACK THE HAND OF TIME BUT ONLY GOD CAN,SO I WILL DO WHAT I CAN WHICH IS TO APOLOGIZE.”

In another post he wrote, “I AM SORRY ABOUT EVERYTHING,TO MY FANS(I hope I still have fans lol) To my fans if I still have I AM SORRY MOVING ON EXPECT GOOD MUSIC FROM ME AND MUSIC ONLY #LOVEALWAYSLEADS”

SEE POST: