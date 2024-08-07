Dangote Exploits Nigeria’s Wealth To Become Africa’s Richest Man – Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, an activist lawyer, has accused business mogul Aliko Dangote of exploiting Nigerian money to become Africa’s richest man on an annual basis.

Adeyanju claimed Dangote has destroyed many firms in Nigeria because he despises competition.

This was revealed by the constitutional attorney during an appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, which was posted on X Tuesday.

According to Deji: “Aliko Dangote is a shameless guy, he uses Nigeria’s money to become Africa’s richest man yearly. He has killed a lot of businesses so I don’t know why he’s now crying.

“Dangote does not like competition, he’s an Agip, All Government In Power. What he does is, before any government comes into power, he identifies who will win and donates money to them.

“And when they assume power, he starts ass-kissing them, unfortunately, that did not work with Tinubu and that’s why they are angry with him.

“They are after him because Tinubu’s guys are monopolistic themselves, like Dangote. They feel there is nothing Dangote can do that they can’t. They can do the oil and bring in the sugar.

“So, Nigerians should not sympathize with Aliko, let them fight and finish up themselves.

“You know Nigerians love to take sides in battles that do not directly benefit them.”