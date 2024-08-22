Davido Has Gotten Me Arrested, Trying To Set Me Up, Hold him Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane, a popular Nigerian singer, has claimed that he has been illegally arrested by the police, allegedly at the instigation of his colleague, Davido.

This follows Dammy Krane’s public allegations that Davido had knowledge about the circumstances surrounding Tagbo’s death.

Tagbo was the former assistant to the DMW executive.

In a series of tweets on his X page on Wednesday, Krane alleged that the police are trying to frame him by falsely accusing him of being involved in crypto scams.

He claimed that Davido is behind his arrest and is attempting to silence him.

Dammy Krane also warned that if anything happens to him, the singer should be held accountable.

He tweeted,

“TIME FOR THE TRUTH TO BE REVEALED

IVE BEEN ARRESTED”

“THEY DIDNT ARREST

@davido

AFTER CALLING HIM OUT FOR TAGBOS DEATH “

“THEM DON PAY THEM O

NA SETUP O”

“THEY ARE TRYING TO SET ME UP BECAUSE THEY CANT HOLD NOTHING ON ME

THEY WROTE PETITION THAT I AM INTO FLUTTERWAVE & CRYPTO SCAM JUST TO ARREST ME TO SHOW EGO

MEANWHILE

@davido

IS THE ONE SCAMMING WITH CRYPTO”

“OPPRESOR

@davido

HAS PAID THEM TO ARREST ME

THEY WROTE PETITION LYING THAT I AM INTO FLUTTERWAVE & CRYPTO SCAM JUST TO ARREST ME

THIS IS HOW THEY KEEP USING THE BAD COPS TO SPOIL THE NAME OF THE POLICE”

“IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO ME

@davido

SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE”

