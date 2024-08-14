Davido Praises Cubana Chief Priest As He Tours His New Restaurant, ‘Donald’s’, In Lagos

David Adeleke, often known as Davido, a Nigerian singer has paid a visit to his friend and renowned barman Cubana Chief Priest at his recently acquired restaurant, ‘Donald’s’.

Cubana Chief Priest, real name Pascal Okechukwu, recently announced the establishment of a new fast food business in Lagos.

On Wednesday, he posted a video to his Instagram feed showcasing a tour of his new investment with Davido.

The video showed Davido’s arrival at the restaurant with his logistics manager, Israel DMW, and other crew members.

During a brief tour, the ‘Unavailable’ singer congratulated and praised Cubana Chief Priest upon seeing the big facility.

He said, “I am proud of you forever”.

Captioning the video, Cubana Chief Priest wrote,

“@Davido, Ori Ade”

SEE POST: