Davido’s Father Donates N1bn To Cherubim & Seraphim Church In Memory Of Late Mother

Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the father of famed artist Davido, has donated N1 billion to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in memory of his late mother, Nnena Esther Adeleke.

Adeleke made the donation during a thanksgiving service held at the church’s headquarters in Surulere, Lagos on Sunday.

“On behalf of our late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs. Esther Adeleke, we want to contribute to the centenary endowment fund, the sum of N1 billion,” he said.

Esther Adeleke was the church’s senior mother-in-Israel until her death.

The role is presently held by Modupe Adeleke Sanni, the sister of the Osun governor.

READ MORE: Obi Cubana Reveals Wife’s Near-Death Experience After Childbirth

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun, attended the service and expressed gratitude to God for helping him in achieving his post.

Dignitaries including Davido, Lagos governor Babajide Sanwoolu, and Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun also graced the thanksgiving service.