Defence Chief Warns #EndBadGovernance Protesters With Russian Flags, Says Action Is Treasonable

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa has cautioned those flying the Russian flag, saying it is a treasonable offence.

Recall that some agitators in the northern region of the country have been spotted waving the Russian flag as the demonstrations entered Day 5.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the protesters were calling for the help of Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, to take over the leadership of the country, amid economic hardship.

Reacting to the development during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday, CDS Musa, said that security agents are investigating those instigating the action and will take serious action against them.

He added that the military had accepted democracy and regime change would never be allowed.

Musa said: “We wanted to brief Mr President on the situation on ground and we know that since the riot has started all the security agencies you can see all of us together.

“Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful one but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.

“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for democracy is what will continue to defend.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see, a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those ones are sponsoring them.

“Those are pushing them because you know, the flies were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against that.

“The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria. And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquility in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.”

“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, Nigeria sovereignty, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that.

“And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they want to be prosecuted.”