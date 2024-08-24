Defend Judiciary’s Independence, Integrity – Tinubu Urges Kekere-Ekun



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, urged Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to strengthen mechanisms for integrity in the judiciary.

Tinubu spoke during Kekere-Ekun’s inauguration as the second female CJN in the country’s history, after Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who served from July 2012 to November 2014.

The President commended Kekere-Ekun’s record and reputation within the bar, saying her meritorious rise from magistrate to justice of the supreme court is a testament to her talent.



“Undoubtedly the position of the CJN comes with enormous responsibilities as the head of all judicial institutions in the country,” he said.

“It is a position of considerable influence that demands temperance and sobriety. The occupant must espouse the highest level of integrity in the discharge of duties. This is more so because of the finality of the supreme court judgment.

“I, therefore, urge your lordship to be faithful and loyal to the constitution when discharging your duty as the acting chief justice of Nigeria.

“I also encourage you to defend the judiciary’s independence, always promote the course of justice, strengthen mechanisms for integrity, discipline, and transparency in the judicial sector, and pursue other reforms or initiatives to sustain public confidence in the judiciary.”

He added that his administration will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary, ease the administration of justice, and promote the rule of law.

Kekere-Ekun succeeds Olukayode Ariwoola, the immediate past CJN, who signed out of office on August 22, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Speaking after the ceremony, Kekere-Ekun said she will ensure that Nigerians have more confidence in the judiciary system during her tenure.



Her words: “Well, my expectation is that we will take the judiciary to higher heights. The reputation that it has, we will improve it. We will make sure that people have more confidence in the judiciary.

“I believe that it’s not a one man job, we all have to be on board. And because we all see where the areas are that need improvement, I believe that there will be cooperation, because we all want to see a better judiciary.

“A better judiciary is for the benefit of the entire nation. Whatever the shortcomings that we see today, we’re all members of the society. So if you want to see improvement, let the improvement start with each and every one of us and our approach to justice. Let us also have faith in the system.”

She said special attention would be paid to the appointment and discipline of judicial officials.

“We’ll also be more particular about the process of appointment. I know it gives a lot of concern. Discipline on the bench and at the bar as well.

“All these things are aspects that we will look into and I believe that, by the grace of God, at the end of my tenure, we will have a judiciary we can all be proud of,” Kekere-Ekun added.