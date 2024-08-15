Delta Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Five Cultists, Recover Firearms

The Delta State Police Command has announced the arrest of eight individuals accused of being criminal elements causing mayhem in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a post on his official X on Wednesday.

According to him, three of the eight individuals were caught for kidnapping, while five were apprehended for cultism.

According to the PPRO, one of the accused kidnappers was shot and killed following a gun duel with command officers.

The post reads, “Three suspected kidnappers were arrested six months after they kidnapped a man and collected a ransom of over #5,000,000. The victim never gave up, he reported to the police and we have been on their trail since then.

“Similarly, in Ughelli, a revolver pump action gun, two Beretta pistols, and one pump action gun were recovered.

“One of the suspected kidnappers died during the gun duel, and Five suspected cultists were arrested. The command will continue to look after these criminals and ensure that the state is safe for all”.

