Depressed Jigawa Woman Sets Herself Ablaze Months After Divorce

A 40-year-old woman (name withheld) set herself on fire after her husband divorced her in Jigawa State’s Guri Local Government Area.

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in a statement issued Friday.

Shiisu claimed the woman, who lives in the Garin Mallam village, poured petrol on her body and set herself on fire.

“On Thursday, around 07.40 am, the command received heartbreaking and pitiful news of an incident from Guri, which indicated that a 40-year-old woman at Garin Mallam village, poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze, and got burnt beyond recognition.

“She was reported to have carried out the suicide on the outskirts of the village. Following this report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene and verified the incident. The officers took the charred body to the hospital and later released the corpse to the family for burial,” Shiisu said.

He added that a preliminary inquiry found that the deceased became depressed a few months after her divorce from her husband.

The PPRO further stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmadu Abdullahi, exhorted people to always turn to Almighty Allah for a solution.

Abdullahi requested individuals to always seek advice and counselling from their elders on complex matters to avoid such regrettable situations.