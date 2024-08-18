Despite Prophet Fufeyin Halting Sale Of His Miracle Items, VeryDarkMan Insists On NAFDAC Probe

Social media activist Verydarkman has sparked new controversy with his response to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin’s latest move.

Prophet Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, had recently announced that he would discontinue selling his miracle items, including miracle water, and soap, but Verydarkman’s reaction reignited the debate.

It should be noted that prophet Fufeyin and VeryDarkMan have had an ongoing feud since the latter accused the clergyman of exploiting his church members by selling healing items to them.

He also accused him of marketing products without NAFDAC approval.

Following multiple internet backlashes, prophet Fufeyin said that the spiritual items would no longer be sold and would be handed to his church members for free.

A video of Prophet Fufeyin halting sales of his disputed miraculous soap and water in front of his congregation went viral on the internet on Saturday, sparking arguments and debate.

He said,

“I want to make it clear for you tonight, the spiritual items are not for sale. Anybody selling the spiritual items I will lay curse on them.”

However, Verydarkman turned to Instagram on Saturday to insist that even if spiritual things are distributed for free, they must be approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He further suggested that Prophet Fufeyin should allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPFNCC) to look into his finances.

He partly said,

“Even if you’re giving out the spiritual items for free, you must have NAFDAC number. EFCC and NPFNCC must investigate you for selling cash flow ATM card”.

See some reactions to his post,

charminghela_ said, “Hat!ng on this man called very dark black man literally shows how dark your heart is as a person. Is he perfect? No. But he’s definitely doing the work your so called celebrities and leaders have failed to do. Take your flowers 💐 bro.”

iamkingsleychinedu said, “If you genuinely love Vdm, give a heart ❤️❤️. He’s indeed a man of the people>>>❤️❤️❤️”.

tonia.gram_ said, “VDM’s leg ain’t leaving Jeremiah’s neck anytime soon 😂”.

omololasilver said, “VDM the weapon fashion against Pastor Jeremiah😂😂😂”.

