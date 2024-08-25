“Despite Supporting Wunmi, She Went Behind Me To Pack My Son’s Belongings” – Late Mohbad’s Mother Alleges

Mrs Abosede Aloba, the mother of late Nigerian musician Mohbad has spoken out against his partner, Wunmi, accusing her of treachery and deception.

In an emotional audio recording that went viral on social media Saturday, she revealed that Wunmi had secretly taken all of Mohbad’s personal belongings from his home without her knowledge or permission, or that of Mohbad’s younger brother.

This betrayal came as a shock to Mohbad’s mother, who had supported Wunmi during the difficult time following Mohbad’s passing.

She felt that Wunmi’s actions were a clear breach of trust and expected more empathy and honesty from someone who was supposed to be close to her and her family.

When confronted about her behavior, Wunmi allegedly responded with verbal abuse, causing further pain and anguish to Mohbad’s mother.

“Wunmi has Betrayed Me, after I stood by her all this while, She went behind My back and Parked All Mohbad’s Belongings from his house without telling Anybody including me and Mohbad’s kid brother, after I Confronted her about it she started raining abuses on me” – she partly said.

Watch her speak below…