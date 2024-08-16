DisCo Announces Power Blackout In Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, (DisCO), has announced power blackout to residents of Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that DisCO, made the announcement through its sub-regional’s power distributor, identified as Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc. (PHED), on Friday.

In a statement shared via its X page, PHED appealed to customers over the poor electricity supplies in the Bayelsa, adding that the state is currently experiencing power outage due to vandalization by suspected hoodlums.

The statement reads: “Dear Esteemed customers, kindly note that the continual outage currently experienced in Bayelsa state is as a result of a vandalized 132kv towers.

“We apologized for any inconveniencies caused by this act. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, in another related development, PHED also appealed to customers in Akwa Ibom, experiencing power blackout.

The electricity distributor, in a statement dated August 16th, assured residents in the South South state of prompt restoration of power supply.

The statement reads: “Kindly note that the outage currently experienced in all our Akwa Ibom state feeders, where we did not with the contractual supply hours from the 14th to 15th, August is due to TCN outage (fault on Aba-Itu 132kv line).

“The TCN maintenance team is currently working to restore supply.”

We apologized for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience during this time.”