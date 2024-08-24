Dispatch Rider Killed, Others Injured In Multiple Crashes On Lekki-Epe Expressway

A yet to be identified dispatch rider, has been killed along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, in an accident that involved multiple vehicle collision on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that two other persons sustained a fractured leg injury in the accident, which occurred near the Chevron end of the road.

In a statement made available to the public on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, the accident involved a high-capacity bus with number plate AKD 952 XZ, a KIA RIO car with number plate BDG 853 DA and a motorcycle with number plate KTU 695 QK.

The statement reads: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the high-capacity ‘T&M’ bus lost control due to brake failure while speeding, colliding with an oncoming ‘KIA RIO’ vehicle.

“The impact caused the KIA RIO to crash into a dispatch motorcycle in the opposite direction.

“The dispatch rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others sustained serious fractures and were rushed to a nearby hospital by a good Samaritan who was driving along the expressway.”

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and sympathised with the injured victims.

“He also urged motorists, particularly high-capacity bus drivers, to ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition, especially the braking system, before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.”