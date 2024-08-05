DJ Switch Blasts RCCG, Says Church Is “Useless Political Wing” Of APC

Popular disc jockey and social activist, DJ Switch, has sparked controversy with a scathing attack on the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), calling it a “useless political wing” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The activist known for criticizing the Nigerian government and institutions, including the church, for their perceived failures and corruption.

In a statement posted on her X page on Sunday, DJ Switch expressed frustration with Nigerians who continue to seek solutions to their problems in churches rather than in good governance and personal empowerment.

She argued that true blessings and progress come from effective policies, efficient protection services, employment opportunities, and financial literacy, rather than from sowing seeds or paying tithes.

DJ Switch also lamented that many Nigerians will remain in a state of “living in bondage” due to their reliance on churches for solutions rather than taking control of their own lives.

She tweeted,

“If by now, you still don’t believe that RCCG is a useless political wing of this useless APC, then I really don’t know what to tell you.

One day, I hope Nigerians will find for themselves what they are looking for in churches.

PS:

Your blessings are in the policies of your country, state, local govt etc. and not in the church or your pastor.

Your general safety is in the efficiency of your nation’s protection services and not in the church.

Your progress is in the availability of employment and access to finance to build businesses and not in the church and one more… your potential for growing wealth is in YOUR ability to understand how money works and investing that money in order for that money to work for you and not in sowing seeds or tithes!

Unfortunately, many of you will be lifetime casts in the smash hit, “LIVING IN BONDAGE.”

SEE POST: