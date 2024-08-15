Don’t Avoid Issues That Caused EndBadGovernance Protest – Arewa Forum To FG

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) says it will be a grave mistake for the Federal Government to ignore the problems that led to the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Nigerians held a nationwide protest against economic hardship from August 1–10.

The protesters demanded a return to the petrol subsidy regime, food security, and fiscal discipline, among others.

In a Wednesday statement, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF’s spokesperson, said the nationwide protest against hunger and poor leadership was largely fueled by the selfish and corrupt behaviour of those in power.

Muhammad-Baba asked the government officials to adopt modest habits and responsibly manage public funds to ease the nation’s economic struggles.

“The existential conditions of citizens, ostensibly, the rationale behind the protests are dire and need urgent attention; and it will be a grave mistake to ignore this.

“Far too many citizens lack education, access to health facilities, economic opportunities, and basic necessities to live comfortable, unbearable lives.

READ ALSO: Call For Coup By Protesters Undemocratic — Afenifere

“Confounding the dire living conditions has been the challenge of insecurity in the country,” the statement reads.

The ACF asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to follow through on his commitment and launch a nationwide dialogue to address the country’s pressing issues.

“Such consultations ought to be well-organised and purpose-driven to include representatives of the people, community-based organisations, interest groups, professional and trade associations, regional interest groups, and religious clergy.

“Robust and dynamic engagement between citizens and government, including representatives of the people, on the direction of public policies.

“The entrenchment of the principles of accountability and good governance by government at all levels.

“The reinvigorated and robust anti-corruption drive by local, state and federal governments,” the forum said.

The forum lauded the Russian embassy’s prompt clarification of non-involvement in the protest and also condemned the looting and destruction of public and private properties by hoodlums.

The ACF also offered sympathies to families who suffered losses during the protest.