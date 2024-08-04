“Don’t Let Them Use You” – Portable Cautions, Reveals Outcome After Supporting President Tinubu

Nigerian artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has voiced his disappointment at not receiving any monetary reward for his support of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election.

He was “used” according to him, but he chose to remain calm.

Speaking during a recent live session with fans shared on X Saturday, the ‘Zazu’ crooner argued that “fighting” the government was a pointless task, emphasising that the government has nothing to lose.

“I supported Tinubu but I was not paid. I was not paid any money. We were the ones who supported Tinubu but were not paid. So since then, I mind my business,” he said.

“I did not interact with anyone, anyone did not interact with me. They used me, I became calm. Do not let them use you.

“Truly we are hungry but we should not be killing ourselves. Be calm. You burn each other’s houses, you claim you are fighting the government. What is the government losing now? We are the ones losing.

“You said we shouldn’t go out to work for ten days. What will I eat?”