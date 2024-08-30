D’Tigress Become First African Team To Break Into FIBA Top 10, Ranked 8th

Nigeria’s D’Tigress has jumped four places in the latest ranking released by the Federation of International Basketball Association, on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the six-time AfroBasket champions ranked the eighth best team in the world.

The ranking makes D’Tigress the first African team both men or women to break into the top 10 of the FIBA world rankings.

Advertisement

Recall that the Nigeria female basketball ‘s team, had an outstanding display in the recent 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

READ MORE: Remi Tinubu Hosts D’Tigress In Aso Rock After Historic Afrobasket Title (Photos)

The Rena Wakama’s side defeated top ranked teams Australia and Canada in the group stage.

They also made history as the first African team to make it to the quarter-finals of the Olympics.

Rena Wakama, D’Tigress’ head coach, was also named the best coach of the women’s basketball event.