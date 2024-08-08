D’Tigress Crash Out Of Paris Olympics After Loss To USA

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has ended its Paris Olympics Campaign on Wednesday, after losing to the United States of America’s women.

The defending champions, USA defeated African champions, Nigeria 88-74 in the quarter final of basketball event at the Accor Arena, Paris.

The Americans won three of four quarters 17-27, 16-26, and 15-24.

Rena Wakama’s side won the fourth quarter 26-12 but it wasn’t enough to prevent a second loss of the tournament.

A’ja Wilson of USA ended the match as the top performer with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists ahead of Nigeria’s Promise Amukamara.

Amukamara had 19 points and two assists.

D’Tigress and Wakama will be proud of their feat at the Olympics after beating two teams in the top six ranking, Australia 75-62 and Canada 79-70.

They lost to host, France 75-62 and became the first African basketball team (men or women) to qualify for the quarter final at the Olympics.

Next up for the United States is Australia, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds from Alanna Smith in a convincing victory over Serbia.

The Australians, silver medallists in 2000, 2004 and 2008, are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, when they earned bronze.