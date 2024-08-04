D’Tigress Set New Record, Beat Canada To Make First Olympic Quarter Final

History was made on Sunday as Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated Canada 79-70 to qualify for the quarterfinal of the Olympic Games women’s basketball event.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria took the lead in the match with an incredible 11-0 run to begin the second half, which left Canada stunned and their opponents never came back.

Ezinne Kalu led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by Elizabeth Balogun with 14.

The playmaker scored 21 points, and Elizabeth Balogun made the most of her moment to record her best-ever performance with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Nigeria mercilessly punished Canadian mistakes by scoring an astounding 27 points from turnovers.

D’Tigress sealed the victory with superior performance in the final quarter and rounded off a historic 9-point victory.

This is the second time the Nigeria women’s basketball team will defeat high ranking nation in the ongoing Paris Olympics campaign.

Recall that the African Champions, beat world number three, Australia in their opening game.

Sunday’s victory earned D’Tigress their first-ever appearance in the quarter-final of the Olympics basketball tournament.