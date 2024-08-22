E-hailing Drivers Threaten Strike Over Fare Slash



E-hailing drivers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON) have rejected the recent fare reduction.

The reduction arrangement was recently announced by certain app companies and the Presidential Committee on the National Gas Initiative (P-CNGi).

The union, representing over 120,000 drivers in Lagos and 300,000 nationwide, in a Wednesday statement by its state chairman, Jaiyesimi Azeez, claimed it was not involved in the discussion and did not endorse the decision.

It further stated that a crucial decision such as fare reduction for riders should be discussed and agreed upon with its members who are the implementing arm of the transaction.

“It has come to our knowledge that the representatives from certain app companies (Uber/Bolt) and the Presidential Committee on the National Gas Initiative met in Abuja regarding fare reduction arrangement and this raises significant concerns within the generality of AUATON members. We want to categorically state that AUATON and its members were not involved in this discussion and do not endorse the decisions from the said meeting in Abuja.

“Our members, who own their vehicles and interface directly with riders, are the backbone of this industry, and we believe that a crucial decision such as fare reduction for riders should be discussed and agreed upon with us who are the implementing arm of the transaction. AUATON therefore would not support any unilateral fare reductions whose impact on the operation of our vehicles and the livelihood of our members has not been carefully considered,” the statement read.

The union urged the government through the P-CNGi to provide the complete conversion kits and the associated installation cost.

It said upon getting the complete conversion kits and the full payment of associated installation costs, the union can swiftly after the conversion of its members’ vehicles effect reasonable fare reductions that impact the lives of Nigerians.

Azeez also called on the government to initiate a direct discussion with members of the union, while he lamented that the app companies had not adequately represented the interests of its members.

“Please, note that as the sole union of app-based transporters operating around the clock 24 hours, AUATON is uniquely positioned to advocate for the rights and interests of our drivers and from our experience, app companies have not adequately represented our members’ interests, as we are the true business owners and operators.

“We assume that before now, the Federal Government through the P-CNGi, had been holding discussions regarding CNG Kit interventions and the desired fare reduction with the transport app owners, this will not achieve the desired result as the union can speak for herself and present her case to the P-CNGi directly understanding the crucial nature of this endeavour.

“We passionately seek direct discussions with the P-CNGI on all matters aforementioned and we are ready to cooperate with the Federal Government to achieve the desired results quickly,” he added in the statement.

AUATON further demanded fair commission rates, fare adjustments, and support from the Lagos State Government.

Its other demands also included a five per cent commission rate, free CNG kits for vehicle retrofits, and involvement in price reduction mechanisms.

Aside from that, Azeez called for direct discussions with the PCNGi on CNG kit interventions and fare reduction, expressing concerns about the impact on drivers’ livelihoods.

According to him, the union would embark on a nationwide boycott and protests if app companies refused to comply with its demands.

While urging stakeholders to support their quest for a more equitable industry, AUATON also requested the allocation of LagRide vehicles to their members, citing the Lagos State government’s initiative to empower youth in the e-hailing sector.