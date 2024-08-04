Economy Is Recovering, Don’t Shut Its Oxygen – Tinubu To Protesters

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to #EndBadGovernance protesters not to shut out the oxygen of Nigeria’s economy.

Tinubu who said he understands that the nationwide protests are driven by economic hardship disclosed this in a televised address on Sunday.

While stating that the economy is on its way to full recovery, he acknowledged the demands of the protesters, saying he understands their “pain and frustration.”

He noted he has heard the youths “loud and clear” and that the Federal Government is “committed to listening and addressing” their concerns.

His words: “But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.

“The task before us is a collective one, and I am leading the charge as your president. A lot of work has gone into stabilising our economy and I must stay focused on ensuring that the benefits reach every single Nigerian as promised.

“My administration is working very hard to improve and expand our national infrastructure and create more opportunities for our young people.

“Let nobody misinform and miseducate you about your country or tell you that your government does not care about you. Although there have been many dashed hopes in the past, we are in a new era of Renewed Hope. We are working hard for you, and the results will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.

“Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come. Let us choose hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation. The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen. Now that we have been enjoying democratic governance for 25 years, do not let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey.”

The nationwide ‘hunger protest’, is now in its fourth day.