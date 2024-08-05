Edo Govt Orders Arrest Of #EndBadGovernance Protesters Disrupting Vehicular Traffic, Extorting Motorists

The Edo State Government has directed security agencies to arrest #EndBadGovernance protesters seen blocking major roads, hindering vehicular traffic, and extorting motorists.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, issued the request on Sunday in a statement made accessible to reporters in Benin City.

Nehikhare stated that anyone apprehended would face the full weight of the law.

According to him: “We would like to sound a note of warning to hoodlums and criminals who would want to take advantage of the protest to cause mayhem, that security forces have been mandated to apprehend and arrest anyone caught disrupting public peace or perpetrating crime of any kind.

“We have received information that some persons have taken to blocking major roads, obstructing vehicular traffic and extorting motorists. Security persons have been mandated to round up all those involved in such criminal activities as they would be made to face the full weight of the law.”

He stated that the state government appreciated demonstrators in the state for their peaceful conduct throughout the nationwide protests.

He also noted that the demonstrators were responsible in expressing themselves and making their opinions heard about the situation of the nation.

The commissioner said throughout the last four days, the protesters had demonstrated law-abiding behaviour, bonding with members of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and other security agencies who were on site to ensure that law and order were maintained during the rallies.

He urged law-abiding citizens to conduct their lawful operations without fear, stating that the government will continue to endeavour to safeguard the state’s growth and progress.