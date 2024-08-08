Edo Govt Slams FG Over Economic Hardship, Says 20 Truck Of Rice Cant Feed Its People

The Edo State government, said that it has received some trucks of rice from the Federal Government early this year, adding that is it not enough to feed its people.

Disclosing this to the public on Wednesday, during a pressure conference, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said that the state Government has spent N2.2 billion on its food support programme for the people of Edo State.

The commissioner added that FG’s rice were distributed according to the formula sent to them.

He said: “On the issue of the Federal Government giving us rice, I will tell you, a few months ago, maybe early this year or late last year or mid-this year, they brought some few trucks of rice.

“They (the rice) were distributed according to the formula which they sent to us. The rice went to IDP camps, to different people, to orphanage homes. You people should do the investigation.

“Edo State Government did not touch one of them. It went straight to the local government and then to where it was designed to be given out. The Edo State Government does not keep rice.

“So if a misguided minister in Abuja is echoing the voice of propaganda of Edo State APC talking about rice, let them know that we have spent N2.2bn to feed our people. Twenty trucks of rice? We are close to seven million people in Edo State. How does that help?”