Edo Guber: “Boycott Candidates Who Boycott Debate” – Group Advises Voters



The Edo Salvation Group (ESG), on Friday, urged voters and the main political candidates in the upcoming Edo State governorship election on September 21 to take the planned governorship debate seriously.

In a statement released on Friday, the group emphasized that the State’s resources and future are important topics that should be addressed during the debate scheduled for September 15, 2024.

Imman Ekpe, National Coordinator of ESG, disclosed that the debate is a “crucial test to determine which candidate is most qualified to lead Edo State for the next four years.”

“We commend the Nigeria Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists for collaborating to organize this debate before the election on September 21,” Ekpe noted.

The group specifically called on the three major candidates, “Senator Monday Okpebhelo of the APC, Mr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party—to actively participate and present their plans for governing Edo State.”

While urging candidates not to miss this opportunity, the ESG also called on voters to evaluate the candidates based on the substance of their ideas and not just their speaking skills.

“Voters should boycott any candidate who boycotts this debate,” the group concluded.