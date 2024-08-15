Edo Guber: Don’t Take Advantage Of Our Peaceful Attitude – FG Warns Political Thugs

He said: “Any attempt to undermine, interfere with, or disrupt the peaceful conduct of the polls would be viewed as an assault on the very essence of our democratic values.

“We want to reassure you, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to peaceful election is unwavering.

READ MORE: Shaibu Slams Edo Govt Over Alleged Impersonation, Says Obaseki Has No Regard For Judiciary

“Those planning to disrupt the elections should not mistake the current administration’s commitment to peace for weakness. We will defend the integrity of the polls using every lawful means at our disposal, and anyone attempting to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections will face the full force of the law.

“Law enforcement agencies are on high alert and ready to swiftly and decisively deal with anyone trying to undermine the polls.

“To the voters in Edo State, you are encouraged to vote confidently, knowing that the government is standing with you and is determined to protect your voice.

“Your role in promptly reporting any suspicious activities or threats to the authorities is crucial. Together, our vigilance and unity will prevent any attempts to undermine the polls.

“To our security forces and election officials, your dedication and integrity are crucial. As the guardians of our democracy, you must ensure that every ballot is protected, every voter feels safe, and the sanctity of the election is upheld.

“Let’s move forward knowing that together we are stronger and that we will protect the peaceful conduct of the Edo State governorship election on September 21st, 2024.”