Edo PDP Guber Candidate, Ighodalo Can’t Speak His Language – Shaibu



Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, says the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo, has not been accepted by the people of the State.

The governorship election in the State is slated for September 21, 2024.

Shaibu, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, alleged that the PDP candidate is rejected by his kinsmen because he can’t speak their native language.

He furthered that Ighodalo, who is the anointed candidate of the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would be defeated at the polls.

“We are out now in politics and we will see where Obaseki has a shield and we are waiting for him in this election.

“I can tell you that the people don’t want Asue Ighodalo; even his own people in Ewohimi don’t want him because he can’t speak their language,” he said on Friday.