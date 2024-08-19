Edo People Will Be Free From APC, PDP’s Shackles After Governorship Poll – LP Candidate, Akpata

The candidate of the Labour Party in the Edo State governorship election, Olumide Akpata, has said that the people of the state will be liberated after the poll.

Akpata noted that Edo residents will be totally free from the bondage of bad governance, caused by the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Party, if elected on the 21st of September.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the Publicity Secretary of Edo LP, Sam Uroupa.

Akpata said that the people would finally break free from the shackles of the PDP and APC’s leadership failures.

The statement reads: “I declare September 21 as freedom day for the people of Edo State.

“This historic declaration marks a turning point in Edo State’s trajectory, as the people will finally break free from the shackles of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress leadership failures.

“In the 28-year reign of the PDP and APC, they failed to provide basic necessities like quality education, world-class infrastructure, accessible healthcare, food security, and effective security.

“Despite receiving a whopping N16 billion monthly allocation, they accumulated a staggering N600 billion debt. These parties have nothing to show for it.

“I will provide quality education that will equip our children for the future, world-class infrastructure that facilitates economic growth, accessible healthcare that caters to the well-being of all, food security that ensures no Edo person goes hungry

and effective security that guarantees safety and peace.

“The election is an avenue to take back our state from failed leaders. I urge all Edo people to join this revolution and vote Labour Party on September 21st, and together, we can build a better Edo State for all.”