EFCC Investigates Fake Staff Member Caught In Adamawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched an investigation into one Solomon Yohana for allegedly impersonating a Commission staff member.

The Department of State Service apprehended Yohana on August 19 in Adamawa State’s Guyuk Local Government Area.

The suspect was then handed over to the EFCC.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, made this remark on Tuesday.

According to Oyewale, the suspect was found in possession of a fake EFCC ID card, letterheads, an EFCC polo shirt, and a fake Special Control Unit against Money Laundering shirt.

The statement said, “Investigators of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Gombe Zonal Directorate have commenced investigation of one Solomon Yohana for allegedly impersonating staff of the Commission.

“The suspect was arrested sometime on August 19, 2024, in Guyuk Local government area of Adamawa State by the Department of State Service, DSS and handed over to the EFCC.

“Items recovered at the point of arrest include one Fake EFCC ID Card, some fake EFCC letter-heads, one fake EFCC polo shirt and a fake Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML shirt.”

Oyewale stated that the suspect will be charged in court as soon as the inquiry is completed.

