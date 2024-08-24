EFCC Nabs 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Benue

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters at the Federal Low cost Housing Estate, Makurdi, Benue State.

In a statement released on Friday by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the suspects are Austine Okwori, Osita Idoko Valentine, Skott King David, Thomas Ifebuche, Akor Kelvin Oche, Henry Adah, Scott Emmanuel Inalegwu, Ogbu Stephen Alpha and Samuel Moses, Ogbonna Ckukwuaogwu.

Advertisement

According to Dele, their arrest followed actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

He said: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation along Federal Low-Cost Housing Estate Makurdi, Benue State.

READ MORE: EFCC Nabs Abuja-Based Billionaire For Alleged Internet Fraud

“Their arrest followed actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet fraud.

“The suspects are Austine Okwori, Osita Idoko Valentine, Skott King David, Thomas Ifebuche, Akor Kelvin Oche, Henry Adah, Scott Emmanuel Inalegwu, Ogbu Stephen Alpha and Samuel Moses, Ogbonna Ckukwuaogwu, Mustapha Nasir Adinoye, Sylvanus Samuel Ogbu, Emmanuel Adamu and Samuel Otene.

“Items recovered from the suspects include phones,laptops and charms. They will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”