EFCC Nabs Abuja-Based Billionaire For Alleged Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Abuja-based billionaire Hyginus Nkwocha for alleged online fraud and money laundering.

Nwokocha was arrested on Wednesday, according to EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, who released a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He claimed Nkwocha was apprehended in Ever Green Estate Lugbe, Abuja, for his involvement in internet fraud.

Oyewale indicated that the commission had retrieved $2,200, automobiles, and other items from the suspect.

“Nkwocha, 35, was arrested at Ever Green Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence about his suspected involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

“Items recovered from him include a sum of 2,200 dollars, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and a MacBook.

“Other items recovered include a gold chain and pendant, a gold bracelet, a gold neck chain, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Mustang car.

“Also recovered are some properties at Cookies Court 2, located in Ocean Palm Estate, Ajah, Lagos; Unit C8, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja; and Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State,” he said.

The Commission noted that investigations were still ongoing and that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigations were completed.