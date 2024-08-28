Election Losers Behind Nation’s Insecurity – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization in the 2023 presidential election, has posited that politicians are behind insecurity in Nigeria.

He made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Bwala was commenting on former Minister of Finance, Okonjo Iweala’s claim that politicians were weaponizing insecurity.

According to him he agrees with Iweala’s claim, adding that those who lost election were behind insecurity in Nigeria.

His words: “Look at the last so-called protest conducted by the youngsters, you will see undemocratic elements trying to seize it. And we have people in some parts of the country.

“Ordinarily, you can’t recognize flags of foreign countries, but we are producing flags of Russia and singing, asking Russia to come and take over the country in order for the military to take over the government.

“It is the politicians behind that. The point she (Okonjo Iwela) makes is clear. Look at the trajectory in Nigeria; it is always like that, and most of the time, it is those who lost elections. That is why sometimes even the agitations for a new constitution are made majorly by those who lost elections. If they are not in the mainstream, they will continue to make the country ungovernable.

“But that is not to cast aspersion on the patriots. The patriots are working in the right direction. I agree with Okonjo Iwela that politicians are mostly behind the insecurity once they are not in government in order to topple the government in power.”